Since the beginning of the war, the Russian occupiers have caused more than EUR 37 billion in damage to the environment.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources with reference to the speech of the Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Yevhen Fedorenko during the forum on cooperation in the field of security of the OSCE participating countries, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Fedorenko also noted that due to forest fires, the burning of petroleum products and the burning of industrial facilities, emissions into the atmosphere have already exceeded 67 million tons, while polluted air has no borders.

"The aggressor country is deliberately destroying the Ukrainian water infrastructure. The latest example is the strikes on the dam of the Karachuniv reservoir on the Inhulets River near Kryvyi Rih. As a result, the water in the river temporarily turned red. Contaminated water is entering transboundary rivers, the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov, and can reach neighboring countries," Fedorenko said.

He noted that Russian aggression has turned the most fertile black soils in the world into a huge minefield, thus almost a third of the territory of Ukraine - about 200,000 square kilometers - will require demining.

"Ukrainian forests are suffering from the criminal actions of the Russians. More than 2.4 million hectares of forests have already been liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These forests have suffered significant damage, they have been burned and dug up with trenches, it will take decades to restore them. 20% of Ukraine's nature conservation areas have been affected by the war. In the zone of risk are Ramsar sites and the Emerald chain. Russia has occupied 2,209 deposits of energy resources, metals and minerals, they are estimated at EUR 12.7 trillion,” Fedorenko said.

Also, according to him, Russia does not agree to the creation of a demilitarized zone around the largest nuclear power plant in Europe - the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and regularly fires at the surrounding territory and infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops destroyed 30% of power plants in Ukraine between October 10 and 18.