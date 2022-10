U.S. And Its Allies To Prevent Transfer Of Iranian Weapons And Drones To Russia

The United States and its allies intend to impose new sanctions on Iran and use other instruments of influence to stop the transfer of weapons and drones to Russia.

This is stated in the message of the U.S. Department of State.

The Department of State recalled that the U.S. had been warning since mid-summer that Iran was planning to transfer unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine.

"As Iran continues to lie and deny providing weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine, we intend to work with allies and partners to prevent the transfer of dangerous weapons to Russia," the statement said.

The U.S. and its allies are ready "without hesitation" to apply sanctions and other appropriate tools against all those involved in the supply of Iranian weapons to Russia.

It is reported that the U.S., United Kingdom and France also raised the issue of the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia at a meeting of the UN Security Council. Countries have expressed serious concern about Russia's purchase of Iranian drones.

We will remind, earlier the Western media reported that Iran plans to transfer to Russia additional drones and kamikaze drones, as well as ballistic missiles for shelling Ukraine. According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia ordered 2,400 kamikaze drones from Iran.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 17, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Ukraine had officially accused Iran of complicity in Russia's war crimes.

On the same day, the foreign policy department of the Islamic Republic reported that Iran allegedly did not hand over drones to Russia.

We also reported that Ukraine invited UN experts to establish the origin of the drones used by Russia to attack Ukrainian cities.