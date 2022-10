On the night of October 20, the occupiers shelled the Kryvorizkyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk Region. No one was injured as a result of the enemy attack.

Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"The Russians struck an industrial enterprise and an energy infrastructure facility. There is serious destruction," the official said.

Reznichenko indicated that all services are working at the scene. According to preliminary data, no one was injured.

"In the rest of the districts, the night passed without emergency situations and for the moment it is calm," added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, October 19, the General Staff published the latest data on the losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

According to the information of the command, since February 24, the occupiers have lost approximately 66,280 people killed.

Meanwhile, due to Russia's missile attacks, the electricity supply will be limited throughout Ukraine on Thursday.

Ukrenergo urged residents to ensure that by 7:00 a.m. the next day, residents have charged phones, power banks, a supply of water, flashlights, and batteries for them.