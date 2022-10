Russian troops in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region can, with a high probability, attack the civilian population, the transferring of which was previously announced by the occupying administration.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this today, October 20.

"There is a high probability that the Russian occupiers will fire on the civilian population of the Kherson Region," the report said.

Thus, according to the information of the command, on Wednesday, October 19, the occupation administration sent messages to the residents of the temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Region.

In the messages sent out, the occupiers claim that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are allegedly preparing to shell the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, October 19, collaborator Volodymyr Saldo, appointed by Russia as the head of the occupation administration of the Kherson Region, announced the transferring of residents of some settlements on the right bank of the Dnieper.

The collaborator stated that the evacuation was allegedly caused by the intentions of the Ukrainian military to destroy the dam of the Kakhovska HPP in order to flood a part of the territory downstream of the river.

According to the occupiers, it is planned to evacuate at least 50,000-60,000 people from the right bank within six days.

We will remind, on October 19, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, announced the preparation of artillery by Russian troops for the shelling of occupied Kherson.