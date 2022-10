Over the past day, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks of the Russian occupation army in the areas of 9 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, published today, October 20.

So, during the past day, the Russian invaders tried to advance in the areas of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Klishchiyivka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Nevelske, Opytne and Maryinka settlements of the Donetsk Region. The enemy's attacks were successfully repulsed.

Also, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the offensive of Russian troops in the area of ​​the settlement of Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region.

The General Staff notes that the enemy continues to try to hold the previously captured territories of Ukraine and focuses its efforts on restraining the actions of the Armed Forces.

Enemy troops fire at the positions of the Defense Forces along the entire line of contact, carry out engineering equipment of defensive positions and conduct aerial reconnaissance in certain areas of the front.

Last day, Russian troops launched 11 missile and 28 air strikes. The enemy also launched no less than 65 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, October 19, the General Staff published the latest data on the losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

According to the information of the command, since February 24, the occupiers have lost approximately 66,280 people killed.

It will be recalled that the Strategic Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the threat of an invasion of the Russian army from the territory of Belarus may increase significantly in the spring of 2023.