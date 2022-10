German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has canceled a visit to Kyiv scheduled for Thursday, October 20 due to security concerns. This was reported by the German publication Bild on October 19.

According to Bild, the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the security authorities of Germany advised the Federal President not to go to Kyiv. The decision to cancel the visit was made on Tuesday, October 18.

"As BILD learned, the Office of the Federal President argued the refusal "on security grounds." A representative of the Ukrainian government told the publication that while the Federal President cancels his visit, there are many international diplomats and guests who want to show their presence in the capital right now," it said.

At the same time, the publication notes that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece visited Kyiv on Wednesday, October 19, and on Thursday another head of state is expected to visit at a high level.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 12, the German publication Bild reported that German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier wanted to visit Ukraine on April 13, but was refused due to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s reluctance to see him.

Sources of the publication said that this is due to Steinmeier's close ties with Russia in the past, in particular with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. In addition, in the past Steinmeier actively supported the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, with which Russia wanted to deprive Ukraine and Poland of natural gas transit.

On April 12, Steinmeier said that the Ukrainian authorities considered his visit to Kyiv undesirable.