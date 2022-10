During the current day, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted ten blows on the Russian occupiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The defeat of six areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as four positions of enemy anti-aircraft missile systems was confirmed. Air defense units shot down four cruise missiles, one Ка-52 helicopter and thirteen Shahed-136 UAVs,” the statement reads.

In addition, the soldiers of the missile forces and artillery hit three control points, four areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, an EW station, one bridge and one pontoon crossing of the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the morning of Wednesday, October 19, the Ukrainian military had eliminated 430 Russian soldiers per day. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion had made 66,280 troops.

Ukrainian air forces managed to destroy 223 Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones in 36 days.

Also on October 19, at about 10:30 a.m., the Ukrainian military shot down the Russian Ка-52 Alligator attack helicopter north from the occupied Kherson.

Earlier it was reported that the ratio of losses of Ukrainian defenders in relation to Russian occupiers is about 1 to 6.5. The critical limit of the loss ratio is 1 to 8, after which the enemy's army will psychologically "crumble."