In the spring, the threat of invasion by Russian invaders from the territory of Belarus may increase significantly, while at the moment the probability of this remains low. This was stated by Yevhen Sylkin, assistant to the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for strategic communications, Ukrinform reports on Wednesday, October 19.

Sylkin noted that Belarus provides Russia with its territory, airspace, weapons, ammunition, and holds a large part of the armed forces in the border regions. According to official data, approximately 10,000 mobilized Russian troops, 100 mortars, 200 armored fighting vehicles and 170 tanks are on the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

"The probability of an aggressor re-invading Ukraine from Belarus is very low, but it cannot be completely ruled out. According to our assessment, by the end of the year, the enemy will not be able to accumulate enough forces and means for a re-offensive. And in the spring, such a threat may increase significantly," Sylkin emphasized.

In addition, Russian snipers are deliberately shelling the Sumy and Chernihiv Regions in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to the Donetsk Region and Kherson Region, said the assistant to the commander.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 17, the representative of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, Valery Revenko, said that Russia will transfer up to 9,000 personnel, about 400 units of ground equipment and up to 100 artillery guns to the territory of Belarus.

On October 16, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced the arrival of the aviation component of the troops of the so-called allied state.

On October 15, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced that echelons with Russian servicemen had arrived.