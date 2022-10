Parked electric buses after the inauguration of Lusail bus depot at Lusail city, Doha-Qatar. Photo by Nikku/Xinhua.

Qatar unveils Lusail Bus Depot in Lusail City, north of Doha, ahead of the FIFA World Cup for fan transportation during the tournament. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Powered by 11,000 solar panels, the bus depot entered Guinness World Records in September as the world's largest electric bus depot.

The depot has a special zone for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) e-buses with 478 parking bays and 248 electric charging units. The e-buses will support transportation during the FIFA tournament from Lusail Stadium to Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

