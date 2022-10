Martial Law In Annexed Regions Is Preparation Of Russia For Deportation Of Ukrainians To Depressed Districts -

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), believes that Russia is introducing martial law in the annexed regions of Ukraine in order to prepare for the mass deportation of Ukrainians to depressed districts of the Russian Federation. Danilov wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Putin's martial law in the annexed regions of Ukraine is a preparation for the mass deportation of the Ukrainian population to the depressed districts of the Russian Federation in order to change the ethnic composition of the occupied territory. A crime that should be condemned by the UN and which was already committed by Russia in Crimea and remained unpunished," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had signed a decree on the introduction of martial law in the occupied territories of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions of Ukraine.

On October 19, Putin also signed a decree on the creation of territorial defense headquarters in the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russian troops.

On September 30, Putin signed "agreements on accession to Russia" of the captured territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions.