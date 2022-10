Zelenskyy Was The First Foreign Leader To Speak With The New Swedish Prime Minister

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was the first foreign leader to speak with the new Prime Minister of Sweden.

The head of state said this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I was the first of the foreign leaders to have a conversation with the new Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson. I wished the Swedish Parliament success!" he wrote.

The President told Kristersson about repelling the aggression of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the head of state emphasized that Ukraine appreciates comprehensive support from Sweden, in particular on the security track.

"I am convinced that it (support) will continue to strengthen," Zelenskyy said.

According to the statement on Twitter of the head of the Swedish government, Sweden will continue to support the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, against the backdrop of Russia's invasion, Finland and Sweden announced their readiness to join NATO.

In May, Sweden and Finland decided to apply for membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Later, the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, stated that the Russian Federation does not see an "immediate threat" from the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO.