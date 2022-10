Amount Of Cash In Circulation Up UAH 50.1 Billion To UAH 677.7 Billion For 9M

The amount of cash in circulation in Ukraine as of October 1, 2022, amounted to UAH 677.7 billion.

This is stated in the message of the National Bank, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, almost 3 billion banknotes totaling UAH 672.4 billion were in circulation, as well as more than 14.1 billion coins (not including commemorative and investment coins) worth UAH 5.2 billion.

This is UAH 50.1 billion, or 8% more than in early 2022 (as of January 1, 2022 - UAH 627.6 billion).

At the same time, over the past half of the year, cash in circulation in general decreased by a little more than 1%, or by UAH 7.3 billion, to UAH 677.7 billion (as of April 1, 2022, UAH 685 billion was in circulation).

In September this year, this trend was even more significant - cash in circulation decreased by UAH 10.3 billion.

As of October 1, there were 70 banknotes and 167 exchange and circulation coins per resident of Ukraine (as of January 1, 2022 - 71 and 162 pieces, respectively).

Traditionally, in cash circulation there are most coins with a face value of 10 kopecks (28.5% of the total number of coins in circulation), and the least - coins with a face value of UAH 10 (0.9%).

Among the banknotes, those with the denomination of UAH 10 now are the least in circulation (3.9% of the total number of banknotes in circulation), because the NBU gradually, as they wear out, replaces these banknotes with corresponding circulating coins, which can be in circulation for much longer.

The banknotes with the denominations of UAH 500 now are the most in circulation (25.8% of the total number of banknotes in circulation), which is due to the increase in demand for this denomination of banknotes.

NBU recalls that in the conditions of war, cashless payments and remote financial service channels (mobile and Internet banking) are safer and more reliable.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank calls on citizens to prefer cashless payment and without urgent need not to visit bank branches due to the increased threat of missile strikes observed recently.