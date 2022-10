About 50 workers of the Zaporizhzhia NPP are currently in Russian captivity. This was stated by Petro Kotin, president of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company, Barrons reports.

According to him, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the Russians have detained about 150 employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"Some of them were later released, but there are also those whose fate is still unknown," Kotin said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, on October 19, the mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, said that the Russian occupiers fired at the city again. As a result of the incident, residents were left without electricity and water.

And during the visit of the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP on September 1, Russian troops fired at the Enerhodar City Council building from the occupied territories in order to discredit Ukraine.

On the same day, residential areas of the city were attacked by Russian Ka-52 combat helicopters.