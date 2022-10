Putin Signs Decree On Formation Of Territorial Defense In Occupied Territories Of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the creation of territorial defense headquarters in the occupied territories of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions.

This is stated in the decree published on the legal information portal of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the territories of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation (in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions)... territorial defense is being conducted and interdepartmental coordinating bodies (territorial defense headquarters) are being created," the document says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday Putin announced the introduction of martial law in the occupied territories of Ukraine.