What To Do In Event Of Breakdown Of Ukrainian Energy System. Zelenskyy Holds Strategic Meeting

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a strategic meeting on security at energy supply facilities.

He wrote about this in his Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Strategic meeting on security at energy supply facilities. Necessary steps to eliminate consequences in case of failure of Ukraine's energy system were discussed," the head of state said.

According to him, the authorities are working on the creation of mobile power points for the critical infrastructure of cities, towns and villages, and are also preparing for various scenarios of possible consequences.

"Ukraine will protect itself. No matter what the enemy plans and does," Zelenskyy emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the mayor of Kyiv, on October 18, as a result of Russian strikes, two critical infrastructure objects, in particular, one object in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, received significant damage. However, by evening, electricity was restored to 83,000 families.

The President of the European Commission called the attacks of the Russian Federation on the Ukrainian energy system war crimes.

Kyiv starts the heating season from October 20.