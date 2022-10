Expenditures of the general fund of the state budget in September amounted to UAH 234.1 billion.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the total cash expenditures of the general fund of the state budget amounted to UAH 1,434.9 billion.

In September, expenses amounted to UAH 234.1 billion.

In the structure of expenses the most was directed to the following:

- UAH 605 billion (in September - UAH 106 billion) - remuneration with accruals, or 42.2% of the total expenses spent during the war. In particular, UAH 458.5 billion was allocated for the monetary maintenance of military personnel (in September - UAH 82.9 billion);

- UAH 331.3 billion (in September - UAH 62.6 billion) - to pay for the use of goods and services, or 23.1%. Including: UAH 190.2 billion - to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine (purchase of military equipment, weapons, ammunition, defense products, personal protective equipment); UAH 86 billion - transferred by the National Health Service for the implementation of the program of state guarantees of health care for the population;

- UAH 301.4 billion (in September - UAH 44 billion) - social security (payment of pensions, assistance, scholarships), or 21% of the total expenditure. Including: UAH 132.6 billion - transfer to the Pension Fund to financially ensure the payment of pensions, allowances and pensions increase; UAH 90.2 billion - for payment by the Ministry of Social Policy of certain types of benefits, compensations, monetary support and payment of services to individual categories of the population, payment of benefits and housing subsidies to citizens for the payment of housing and communal services, as well as providing monthly targeted assistance to internally displaced persons to cover living expenses; UAH 30.4 billion - assistance within the framework of the eSupport program;

- UAH 81.6 billion (in September - UAH 4.1 billion) - servicing the state debt, or 5.7% of the total volume;

- UAH 79.7 billion (in September - UAH 9.2 billion) - transfers to local budgets, or 5.6% of the total.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-September 2022, the state budget was executed with a deficit of UAH 493.4 billion.