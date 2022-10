Kyiv starts the heating season from October 20. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Tomorrow, October 20, we will start the heating season in the capital. All buildings, according to the technological schedule, will begin to be connected to the heat supply system," he wrote.

Klitschko noted that in the difficult conditions of martial law all the necessary preparatory work was carried out in Kyiv.

He added that utility services work in an intensified mode, understanding how difficult this heating season will be, because the enemy is targeting critical infrastructure facilities, trying to leave Ukrainians without vital services.

The city increased the number of emergency and rescue services by 10%, purchased additional equipment and materials.

The decision to start the heating season was made based, first of all, on weather conditions - gradual cooling and low temperature at night.

The mayor noted that an important factor for the start of the heating season is the need to save electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv started the heating season for social institutions on October 7.

Earlier, Klitschko called on Kyiv residents to prepare warm home clothes and blankets for winter.