The mayor of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi (Odesa Region) Vitalii Hrazhdan has attacked the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) workers during a search of his office.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the SSU.

On October 18, SSU and National Police officers conducted investigative and operational actions in the Hrazhdan’s office.

The events took place within the framework of two criminal proceedings at once - initiated under Part 1 of Article 296 (hooliganism) and Parts 1, 2 of Article 438 (violation of laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code.

The mayor who ran for election from the Opposition Platform - For Life party, among other things, is suspected of fraud related to the compensation of damage caused to one of the objects of the district as a result of a missile attack.

So, law enforcement officers came to search and seize documents confirming illegal actions.

Despite the presence of a warrant, Hrazhdan tried to obstruct law enforcement officers and provoked a fight.

To prevent the breakdown of investigative and procedural actions, SSU officers handcuffed him.

According to the SSU, no physical violence was committed, despite all the provocations of the mayor.

At the same time, on the fact of an attack on SSU officers in the line of duty, the National Police opened a criminal investigation.

