Occupiers Want To Deport 60,000 Ukrainians From Right Bank Of Dnieper In Kherson Region

The occupation administration of the Kherson Region intends to evacuate about 60,000 residents of the right-bank districts of the captured territory deep into the region.

Collaborator Volodymyr Saldo made a corresponding statement, his words are quoted by Interfax.

According to the calculations of the occupiers, from the occupied regions to the north and west of Kherson, it is planned to deport from 50,000 to 60,000 people to the left bank of the Dnieper.

When asked how long it would take, collaborator Saldo said about six days.

Every day, the occupiers want to transport about 10,000 people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, October 18, Volodymyr Saldo, the head of the Kherson collaborators appointed by Russia, announced intention to deport residents of four districts of the Kherson Region on the right bank of the Dnieper that are not controlled by Ukraine.

According to him, this is due to the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly intend to blow up the dam of the Kakhovska HPP in order to flood the territories downstream of the river.

And today, the Russian mass media reported that the residents of the occupied Kherson began to receive text messages urging them to leave the city.