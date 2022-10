AFU Repel 11 Enemy Attacks And Hit 23 Areas Of Enemy Manpower And Equipment Concentration On October 18 - AFU

The Armed Forces of Ukraine last day, October 18, repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of 11 settlements and hit 23 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy is trying to maintain temporarily captured territories, focuses on deterring the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, but does not leave attempts to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

The enemy continues to shell the positions of Ukrainian troops along the line of contact, strike at critical infrastructure and civilian homes.

During the day, the enemy launched 10 missile and 18 air strikes, carried out more than 76 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

Areas of more than 10 settlements were attacked by the enemy, including Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kharkov, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Kurakhove in the Donetsk Region, Trykhaty in the Mykolaiv Region, and Mykolaiv City.

For shelling, the enemy used cruise, aviation and anti-aircraft guided missiles.

In addition, the invaders used 14 kamikaze Shahed-136 drones, 10 of which were shot down by the units of the Defense Forces.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes, in other directions, the enemy carried out shelling from various types of weapons.

The aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 24 strikes on occupiers during the past day.

The defeat of 16 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, a stronghold, as well as 8 positions of enemy anti-aircraft missile systems was confirmed.

In addition, air defense units shot down 5 cruise missiles and a Su-25 aircraft.

Warriors of missile troops and artillery hit 4 control points, 5 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 2 air defense systems and 1 artillery system, 2 ammunition depots, an EW station, as well as other enemy military targets.

