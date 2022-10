The head of Mykolayiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim said that the Russian occupiers are burying barrel artillery and are preparing to shell Kherson, which is temporarily occupied by them.

He announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"They are sending the message “Evacuate, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will fire at Kherson.' Knowing Russian tactics and that they are digging fortifications in the Chaplynka area for barrel artillery. I have a feeling that the Russians are preparing to attack Kherson. Unfortunately," he said.

Kim urged not to believe in the nonsense and propaganda of the invaders.

He assured that the work of the Armed Forces is being carried out in all directions.

"We are watching how our military is kicking the Russian occupiers," Kim added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, collaborator Volodymyr Saldo, whom Russia appointed to manage the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region, announced the beginning of the evacuation of residents of the areas controlled by the Russian army on the right bank of the Dnieper.

The "Governor of Kherson" Volodymyr Saldo wrote an appeal to the leadership of Russia, in which he asks to evacuate the residents of the Kherson Region to the Russian Federation, allegedly for protection from shelling.