On Wednesday, October 19, another six ships with 86,700 tons of agricultural products left for Asian and European countries from the commercial sea ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhny.

This was announced by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The KEMAL KURU bulker left the Odesa port, the ALMIRANTE STORNI, CS CALVINA from the Chornomorsk port, and the KUBROSLI-Y, DAYTONA-H bulkers and the DENSA DEFNE tanker from the Yuzhny port. Since the departure of the first ship with Ukrainian food, 7.9 million tons of food were exported," the statement says.

It is noted that a total of 360 ships with agricultural products, which were sent to the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa, left Ukrainian ports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 17, 5 more ships with 122,300 tons of agricultural products left for the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe from the sea trade ports of Great Odesa.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.