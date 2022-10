The Verkhovna Rada has found Iran responsible for the consequences of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

303 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of draft resolution No. 8133 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, the Ukrainian parliament:

- emphasizes that Iran's recent decisions on the supply of weapons to Russia hold it responsible for the consequences of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, especially for civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure;

- notes that the supply of weapons to Russia undermines bilateral relations between Ukraine and Iran, which until recently were quite constructive;

- notes that such deliveries are incompatible with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015) and undermine efforts to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue in accordance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action approved by the UN Security Council resolution;

- calls on Iran to immediately stop supplying weapons to Russians used by the aggressor state to commit war crimes, crimes against humanity and terrorist acts against Ukraine, as well as condemn the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"Taking into account that the Russian Federation may seek to apply the experience of the Iranian side to avoid sanctions restrictions, [the Verkhovna Rada - ed.] calls upon the international community to take measures to identify ways to gain access by the Islamic Republic of Iran to Western or any other technology, used to create Iranian drones, in order to improve the sanctions regime and prevent the Islamic Republic of Iran from further creating weapons, including missile," the Rada said in the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba decided to submit to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a proposal to terminate diplomatic relations with Iran due to Russia's use of Iranian-made drones against the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.