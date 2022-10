Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the introduction of martial law in the occupied territories of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Russian publication RIA Novosti with reference to the corresponding statement of the leader of the aggressor country, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I signed a decree on the introduction of martial law in these four constituent entities of the Russian Federation. It will immediately be sent for approval to the Federation Council," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

According to him, even before the "accession" to Russia, martial law was in effect in the above territories.

Now the Russian Federation has decided to issue this regime in accordance with its legislation.

Putin added that Ukraine refuses to recognize the "choice" of residents of the occupied regions, and also rejects all proposals for peace negotiations.

The Russian president accused Ukraine of using "openly terrorist methods."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 30, Putin signed "agreements on the accession to Russia" of the captured territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions.