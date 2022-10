The Ukrainian military has already destroyed 223 Iranian Shahed-136 drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports

"As of October 19, since the first case of shooting down an Iranian-made drone-kamikaze in Ukraine (September 13, Kupyansk), 223 UAVs of this type have been destroyed by the air defense of the Air Force and other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the statement said.

The department notes that anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, MANPADS mobile firing groups, anti-aircraft guns, heavy machine guns, etc., are involved in the destruction of drones, which the occupiers label as "Geran-2."

