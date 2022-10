The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported that the occupiers released Deputy Director General for Personnel of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Valerii Martyniuk.

This is stated in the message of the IAEA, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Separately, the IAEA team on site has learned of the release of a ZNPP Deputy Director General, Valerii Martyniuk, who was detained early last week. Director General Grossi welcomed his release. It follows the detention earlier this month of ZNPP Director General Ihor Murashov, regarding which Director General Grossi had been in contact with the relevant authorities to contribute to his release,” it said.

However, Director General Grossi expressed deep concern about the recent detentions of two other Zaporizhzhia NPP staff members, which have been confirmed by the IAEA.

“This is another concerning development that I sincerely hope will be resolved swiftly,” he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 17, the Russian military detained and took to an unknown direction the head of the information technology service of the Zaporizhzhia NPP Oleh Kostiukov and the assistant director general of the station Oleh Oshek.

On October 10, the occupiers kidnapped Valerii Martyniuk, Deputy Director General for Personnel of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.