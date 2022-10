The Verkhovna Rada has banned pharmacies from selling prescription medicines without a prescription.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Health, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On October 18, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Strengthening Control over the Release of Medicines," which will strengthen control over the release of prescription drugs in Ukraine and make the process transparent and safe. Also, this decision is the basis of the legislative framework for the full implementation of an electronic prescription," the message says.

In particular, changes in legislation establish:

- prohibition of medical workers to prescribe medicines that must be dispensed from pharmacy institutions by prescription, without issuing the appropriate prescription;

- direct prohibition at the level of legislation of dispensing prescription medicines from pharmacy institutions without a prescription, according to an invalid prescription or in violation of the procedure for dispensing medicines established by the Ministry of Health.

According to the message, the amendments to the legislation will begin in three months from the date of termination or abolition of martial law.

"Recall that in Ukraine, an electronic prescription is being introduced in stages. So, from August 1, antibiotics in pharmacies are issued by e-prescription, starting from November 1, the Ministry of Health plans to introduce an electronic prescription for narcotic (psychotropic) drugs, and from spring 2023 - for all other prescription drugs," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 1, the norm on population access to antibiotics on electronic prescriptions came into force.