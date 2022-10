Air Defense Forces Shoot Down Several Russian Missiles Over Kyiv - Klitschko

Air defense forces shot down several Russian missiles over Kyiv.

Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Over Kyiv, air defense shot down several Russian missiles. Air raid continues! Stay in shelters! Air defense continues to work," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 18, as a result of Russian rocket attacks, energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Dnipro and Zhytomyr were damaged.

Klitschko said that on October 18, as a result of rocket attacks on Kyiv's critical infrastructure, three employees of one of the energy supply facilities were killed.

On the morning of October 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 25 of 30 enemy kamikaze drones flying towards Kyiv.