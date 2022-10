The International Atomic Energy Agency announced the restoration of the 750 kV Zaporizhzhia NPP - Dniprovska high-voltage communication line connecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region) to the Ukrainian power grid.

This follows from a statement by the IAEA, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Repeated outages show how unstable the nuclear safety situation remains at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe during the military conflict in Ukraine. They also emphasize the need to create a nuclear safety zone and protection around the facility after frequent shelling in recent months," said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

According to the report, during the previous two external power outages at the Zaporizhzhia NPP (October 8 and 12), the plant's emergency diesel generators provided a backup power supply necessary for reactor cooling and other critical safety functions.

"However, yesterday, the Zaporizhzhia NPP continued to receive power from the 330 kV line, which supplies power through a backup system that was restored late last week... With today's reconnection of the 750 kV line, the Zaporizhzhia NPP now has both options, although the power supply situation remains unstable," says the statement.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the last line of communication between the nuclear power plant and the power grid was disconnected again due to Russian shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

After consultations with Russia and Ukraine, Grossi announced that he was approaching the creation of a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP.