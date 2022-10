Gas reserves in Ukraine’s underground storages facilities (USF) have amounted to almost 14.135 billion cubic meters.

This follows from a statement by the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"14 billion 135 million cubic meters of gas have been accumulated in our underground storages. Capacities for import from EU countries, if necessary, are also prepared. Coal in warehouses is twice as much as last year for the same period," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

According to him, the housing stock, hospitals, and schools in non-frontline communities are now almost 100% ready for the heating season.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers expected that as of October 1, gas reserves in underground storage facilities would amount to 14.5-15 billion cubic meters, and plans to receive 2 billion cubic meters of gas from the USA during the 4th quarter of 2022 - the 1st quarter of 2023.