During the day, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted 24 strikes on equipment, positions and areas where the occupiers' manpower was deployed.

This follows from the morning summary of the General Staff of the AFU.

"It was confirmed that 16 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, a support point, as well as eight positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems were hit. In addition, air defense units shot down five cruise missiles and a Su-25 aircraft," the General Staff reported.

Ukrainian rocket launchers and gunners hit four control points, five areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, two air defense facilities and one - artillery, two ammunition warehouses, an electronic warfare station, as well as other military targets of the enemy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the transfer to Ukraine of means to counter Iranian kamikaze drones "in the coming days."

In addition, the new commander of the Russian military group in Ukraine admitted that the situation at the front is tense.