Iranian military in Crimea teaches Russians how to use kamikaze drones – ISW

Members of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps have arrived in occupied Crimea and are training the Russian military to use Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

This follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Analysts pointed out that in this way, the IRGC contributes to the continuation of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

"Any Iranian personnel in Ukraine were probably instructors of IRGC drones. It remains unclear whether the Iranian instructors are operating the drones themselves or are simply teaching Russian troops how to do it," the ISW said.

The experts added that since mid-September, Russian forces have directed dozens of Shahed-136 type against civilian targets in Ukraine, prioritizing terrorist impact on the civilian population rather than achieving tangible effects on the battlefield.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 11, during a speech at a meeting of the G7, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had ordered 2,400 kamikaze drones from Iran.

And on Sunday, October 16, the American mass media reported, citing their own sources, that Iran intends to transfer to Russia ballistic missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300 and 700 kilometers.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran said on Monday that Tehran had not transferred drones to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.