As of October 18, agricultural enterprises had sown 2.8 million hectares of winter crops.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the statement, 58% of the projected area is sown with winter grains.

In particular, a total of 2.5 million hectares were sown with wheat (61% of the forecast), 265,000 hectares with barley (39%), and 69,000 hectares with rye (81%).

During the previous week, 954,000 hectares of winter crops were sown for grain.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in September, farmers began sowing winter crops.