Ukraine withdrew from the Convention on Transnational Corporations within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

A total of 302 deputies approved bill 0148 as a whole, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The Convention on Transnational Corporations within the CIS was signed in Moscow on March 6, 1998, and ratified by the Council with reservations on July 13, 1999.

According to the explanatory note, the creation of transnational corporations between enterprises of Ukraine and the CIS member states within the framework of the legal regulation of the said Convention is currently not carried out.

The Convention is outdated in general and does not correspond to the current state of trade and economic relations between the states, as well as the current European integration policy of Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada denounced the agreement on the common agricultural market of the Commonwealth of Independent States member states.