A demonstration test paddy in Baohe District of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Duan.

A rice yield of about 1,136 kg per mu (approximately 0.067 hectares) was recorded on demonstration farmland in east China's Anhui Province, a major rice-producing region of the country, according to researchers from the Anhui Agricultural University. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The rice cultivation technique utilized by the research team has been shown to withstand seasonal high temperatures and drought.

The demonstration farmland saw an improvement in both the quantity and quality of rice as a result of the green, efficient, high yield and cost-saving cultivation methods during this year's extreme high-temperature climate conditions, said Zhang Xiufu, a researcher with the China National Rice Research Institute.

The farmland also achieved a 10% reduction in nitrogen.