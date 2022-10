In Belarus, under the guise of training camps, covert mobilization to the ranks of the Armed Forces continues. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"Under the guise of training camps, covert mobilization to the Armed Forces of Belarus continues. According to available information, training measures are underway for operators of anti-aircraft missile systems and tank crews," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Belarus allowed the use of "military force" and "preventive measures."

In addition, on October 17, the representative of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus Valery Revenko said that Russia would transfer up to 9,000 personnel, about 400 units of ground equipment and up to 100 artillery pieces to the territory of Belarus.

Earlier it was reported that on October 16, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced the arrival of the aviation component of the group of troops of the so-called allied state.

Also on October 15, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus said that echelons with Russian troops arrived.