NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has announced the transfer of means to Ukraine to counter Iranian kamikaze drones "in the coming days." He stated this during a discussion at the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum on Tuesday, October 18, European Pravda reports.

"The most important thing we can do is execute what Allies have promised, step up and provide even more air defence systems. In the coming days, NATO will transfer anti-drone systems to counter the specific threat of drones, in particular from Iran," the NATO Secretary General said.

Commenting on Tehran's role in helping Russian troops, Stoltenberg stressed that "no state should support Russia's illegal war against Ukraine."

The Alliance Secretary General also emphasized that the air defense systems already transferred to Kyiv "changed the situation on the battlefield."

"That is why Russia could not gain control over the airspace of Ukraine. This was a significant drawback of Russian forces throughout the operation: they expected that they could take control of the airspace, but this did not happen," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Iran promised to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles, in addition to more drones.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba submitted a proposal to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to terminate diplomatic relations with Iran due to Russia's use of drones against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

Zelenskyy, during a meeting of the G7 countries, said that the Russian Federation ordered 2,400 kamikaze drones in Iran.

Tehran did not hand over drones to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.