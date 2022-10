Iran has pledged to provide surface-to-surface missiles to Russia, in addition to more drones. This was reported by Reuters with reference to two senior Iranian officials and two Iranian diplomats on Tuesday, October 18.

The publication reports that the agreement on the transfer of weapons was agreed on October 6, when Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, two senior officials from Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards and an official from the Supreme National Security Council visited Moscow for negotiations with Russia on the supply of weapons.

"The Russians had asked for more drones and those Iranian ballistic missiles with improved accuracy, particularly the Fateh and Zolfaghar missiles family," said one of the Iranian diplomats, who was briefed about the trip.

A Western official briefed on the matter confirmed it, saying there was an agreement in place between Iran and Russia to provide surface-to-surface short range ballistic missiles, including the Zolfaghar.

An Iranian diplomat has rejected claims by Western officials that such transfers violate a 2015 UN Security Council resolution. According to Reuters, the official said that where weapons are used is not a question of the seller: "We do not take sides in the Ukraine crisis like the West. We want an end to the crisis through diplomatic means," the diplomat said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba submitted a proposal to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to terminate diplomatic relations with Iran due to Russia's use of drones against the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, during a meeting of the G7 countries, said that the Russian Federation ordered 2,400 kamikaze drones in Iran.

Tehran did not hand over drones to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.