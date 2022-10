The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is establishing all the circumstances of the destruction of the Mriia An-225 aircraft and why the leadership of the Antonov State Enterprise did not take all the necessary measures to preserve it.

This was indicated in a statement posted on Facebook by the SSU on Tuesday, October 18.

SSU officers, together with representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office, conducted a number of searches within the framework of the relevant criminal proceedings.

"The investigation found that the officials, despite the warnings of state authorities, did not take proper measures to preserve the aircraft. Also, individual employees of the enterprise for a long time prevented the Defense Forces from organizing air and ground protection of the aircraft. All this led to the destruction of An-225 and several more aircraft," the statement said.

The SSU is studying additional details of this case and conducting the necessary examinations, after which further procedural decisions will be made. At the same time, during the identification of persons guilty of subversive activities against Ukraine, the facts of other crimes were also revealed. The former director general of the State Enterprise was exposed on the organization of illegal transfer of Ukrainians of draft age abroad.

According to the investigation, in March this year, an official submitted to the State Border Guard Service a list of employees traveling abroad to maintain aircraft, but he included unauthorized persons, in particular his close relative, in the group for business trips.

Thanks to this, the evaders were able to cross the border under the guise of aircraft specialists.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine is checking the possible involvement of the Antonov SE officials in the destruction of the Mriia An-225 aircraft by the invaders.

On March 19, the crew commander of the Mriia An-225 Dmytro Antonov said that the Mriia An-225 was not saved due to the inaction of the leadership of the Antonov State Enterprise (Kyiv).

Recall that in February, the Russian military destroyed the Mriia An-225 at the airfield in Hostomel (Kyiv Region).