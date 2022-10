The Verkhovna Rada has recognized the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria as temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation.

287 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of draft resolution No. 8132 as a whole with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, the Ukrainian parliament:

- declares the recognition of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation as a result of armed aggression committed in violation of the Charter of the United Nations;

- condemns the international crimes committed by Russia during the first (1994-1996) and second (1999-2009) wars against the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, the policy of genocide of the Chechen people, imitating the criminal actions of the tsarist regime of 1817-1864 and the Soviet authorities of 1944;

- calls on UN Member States and international organizations to ensure an independent and impartial investigation of international crimes committed in the territory of the temporarily occupied Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, and to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, MPs Oleksii Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) and Musa Magomedov (non-affiliated) proposed that parliament recognize the independence of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria.