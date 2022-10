Japan will help Ukraine with the restoration of energy infrastructure.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko held a meeting with the Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori.

Halushchenko informed the Ambassador about the systematic attacks carried out by Russian troops on Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities and the consequences of the destruction.

"Today, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is again de-energized and works on diesel generators. This was due to damage to the substation, from which a single line connecting the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the Ukrainian power system was powered," he said.

Halushchenko stressed that the Zaporizhzhia NPP is of great importance for the energy security of Ukraine, and emphasized the need for its de-occupation, demilitarization and transfer to the full control of the Ukrainian operator.

"The parties also discussed areas of cooperation to help provide Ukraine with energy during the heating season. Special attention at the meeting was paid to the readiness of the Japanese side to help with the restoration of damaged or destroyed by hostilities facilities of critical infrastructure of Ukraine, in particular by providing the necessary equipment and equipment. The relevant energy projects will be carried out in cooperation with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)," the Ministry of Energy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops destroyed 30% of power plants in Ukraine from October 10 to 18.

In June, Ukraine received an additional JPY 65 billion (approximately USD 500 million) of preferential credit under a loan agreement signed by Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko and President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Akihiko Tanaka.