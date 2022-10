Russian troops have destroyed 30% of power plants in Ukraine from October 10 to 18.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Another type of Russian terrorist attacks: targeting Ukrainian energy and critical infrastructure. Since October 10, 30% of Ukrainian power plants have been destroyed, which led to massive blackouts throughout the country," he wrote.

The head of state noted that there was no place for negotiations with the Putin regime.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of Russian rocket attacks on Tuesday, energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Dnipro and Zhytomyr were damaged.

On October 17, Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure in Kyiv, the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy Regions, hundreds of settlements were de-energized.