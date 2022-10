Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine received EUR 2 billion of macro-financial assistance from the European Union.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"EUR 2 billion of macro-financial assistance came to Ukraine from the EU. Today, our state received from the European Union another tranche aimed at maintaining the economic stability of Ukraine," he said.

Shmyhal stressed that this additional financial resource will help to cover urgent budget expenditures, in particular in the social and humanitarian spheres.

He noted that these funds are the first part of a package of EUR 5 billion.

In total, in 2022, Ukraine received EUR 4.2 billion of macro-financial assistance from the EU.

This amount of funds helped to strengthen the economic front of the state and to stand in the fight against the aggressor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September Shmyhal said that Ukraine expects to receive EUR 12 billion of macro-financial assistance from the European Union in 2023.