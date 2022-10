The National Police of Ukraine has put Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on the wanted list.

This is evidenced by the search database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the wanted card, Shoigu disappeared from the sight of law enforcement officers in Moscow in August 2014.

He is wanted on charges of creating paramilitary or armed formations not provided for by law (Section 5 of Article 260 of the Penal Code of Ukraine).

This crime is punishable by imprisonment for ten to fifteen years with or without confiscation of property.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine has put Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev on the wanted list.

The U.S. imposed sanctions against members of the Russian State Duma and the Federation Council, the head of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation Elvira Nabiullina, as well as members of the families of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu, and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu said that Russia plans to recruit 300,000 reservists during the mobilization.

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Shoigu offered his Ukrainian colleague Oleksii Reznikov to surrender, but Reznikov replied that he would agree to Russia's surrender.