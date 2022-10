As a result of Russian shelling in the morning of Tuesday, October 18, energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Dnipro, and Zhytomyr were damaged.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on the air of the national telethon, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"There were 3 hits on a large energy facility in Kyiv, many items were destroyed at this facility. Now there is no water and electricity supply in Troieshchyna and some areas of the left bank of Kyiv," he said.

Tymoshenko expressed hope that electricians and employees of the State Emergency Service will ensure the restoration of electricity and water supply to homes soon.

He also reported that in Dnipro, as a result of enemy shelling, a large object of energy infrastructure was practically destroyed, and today it will be difficult to supply energy in the city during peak hours in the evening.

Tymoshenko also said that energy infrastructure facilities in Zhytomyr and the Zhytomyr Region were damaged as a result of the rocket attack. In Zhytomyr, there is currently no electricity and water supply in some areas. He promised that everything will be restored soon.

In addition, Tymoshenko noted that at night there were enemy shelling of energy facilities in the Mykolayiv region and the city of Mykolayiv.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, energy experts are warning Kyiv residents about power outages due to strikes on critical infrastructure facilities.

On October 17, Russia attacked the energy infrastructure of Ukraine in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk Region, and the Sumy Region, hundreds of settlements were cut off.