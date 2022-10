On October 17, the Russian occupiers detained Oleh Kostiukov, the head of information technology service at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and Oleg Osheka, the station's assistant general director, and took them to an unknown destination.

This follows from a statement by the national nuclear energy generating company Energoatom posted on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Currently, nothing is known about their whereabouts and condition.

"We appeal to the Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, and the entire world community, with a call to make every effort and take all possible measures to free the employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP from the captivity of Russian terrorists and facilitate their return to the performance of official duties," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 10, the occupiers kidnapped Valerii Martyniuk, Deputy General Director for Personnel of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

General Director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP Ihor Murashov will not work at the plant after his release from captivity.

On September 30, the occupiers detained Murashov and took him to an unknown destination.

On October 3, the IAEA reported that Murashov had been released from captivity.

On October 5, the president of Energoatom Kotin announced that he will perform the duties of the general director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.