DTEK Energo company has shipped almost 100,000 tons of coal for state thermal power plants (TPPs).

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Providing fuel for its own TPPs remains a priority, but DTEK Energy also finds an opportunity to support state TPPs with it. To date, almost 100,000 tons of coal have been shipped for the needs of state TPPs. Additional volumes of fuel will help the state generation to prepare for the start and completion of the heating season more reliably," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 11, Ukraine stopped exporting electricity due to rocket attacks by the occupants of energy facilities.

DTEK Energo is a structure of the DTEK holding, which combines coal business, electricity generation, as well as mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.