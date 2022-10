In Zhytomyr, after the hit by Russian missiles on the energy infrastructure, there is neither electricity nor water supply in the city.

Zhytomyr City Mayor Serhii Sukhomlyn has announced this in a statement.

"The morning began with flights over Zhytomyr. Now there is no electricity or water in the city. The hospital is on backup power. We are working. There is no interruption. Be safe! We will give information about the victims and damage later," he wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russians shelled Dnipro, and the energy infrastructure was damaged. One of the rockets was shot down over water.

In Kyiv, as a result of a kamikaze drone attack on a residential building, four people were killed, including a young couple who were expecting a child.

On Monday morning, Russia attacked the energy infrastructure of Ukraine in Kyiv, the Dnipropetrovsk Region, and the Sumy Region, hundreds of settlements were cut off.