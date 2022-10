In the morning of Tuesday, October 18, explosions were heard in Kyiv again. Preliminarily, there were three hits recorded on the left bank of the capital. The light went out in some areas.

This follows from a statement by a deputy head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

According to him, three flights were recorded at the power supply facility on the left bank of the city.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, the explosions occurred in the capital's Desniankyi District.

"In the morning, there are explosions again in Kyiv. Desniankyi District. A critical infrastructure facility. All services are following the scene. More detailed information will be available later," he wrote.

In the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, residents of Kyiv were asked to maintain informational silence. "Information regarding the consequences of the arrival in Kyiv later. Do not ignore the air alarm signals and stay in shelters!" added in the rescue service.

Also, Brovary Town Mayor Ihor Sapozhko reported on the explosions in Brovary. "Explosions are heard in Brovary. Air defense is working."

As earlier reported, in the morning of Monday, October 17, at least four explosions were heard in Kyiv - the Russians attacked with kamikaze drones.