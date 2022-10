The mission of the International Monetary Fund has started work on Ukraine in Vienna.

This follows from a statement by the Head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Andrii Pyshnyi, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"On October 17, the IMF mission to Ukraine began its work in Vienna. It will last until October 20 inclusive," he wrote.

Representatives of the NBU, led by the head of the National Bank Andrii Pyshnyi, will take part in working meetings with mission experts, during which the current state of Ukraine's economy, macro forecasts, parameters of the state budget for 2023 and sources of covering its deficit will be discussed.

The IMF has been supporting Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

In March 2022, Ukraine received USD 1.4 billion as part of the Rapid Financing Instrument.

In October, the IMF provided additional support in the amount of USD 1.3 billion.

And thanks to the expansion of the RFI for countries affected by the food crisis caused by Russia's full-scale attack on Ukraine.

The new program will be an important stage in relations with the Fund and a signal to other partners to expand international aid to our country.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine expects to receive financing from the IMF under a new special program in November-December.

The Board of Executive Directors of the International Monetary Fund approved the expansion of anti-crisis financing instruments, which will enable Ukraine to apply for a new tranche within the scope of the RFI.